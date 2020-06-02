After Yesterday's Decline of 1.53%, Steel Dynamics Offers Investors Better Value

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.58 to a high of $30.58. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $29.71 on volume of 641,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Steel Dynamics share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.35 and a 52-week low of $25.02 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $30.09 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Steel Dynamics and will alert subscribers who have STLD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.