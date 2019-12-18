After Yesterday's Decline of 1.51%, M/I Homes Inc Offers Investors Better Value

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.18 to a high of $42.27. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $42.71 on volume of 57,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, M/I Homes Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.35 and a high of $46.57 and are now at $41.18, 102% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of M/I Homes Inc on July 12th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $29.46. Since that recommendation, shares of M/I Homes Inc have risen 41.9%. We continue to monitor MHO for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.