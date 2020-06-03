After Yesterday's Decline of 1.51%, Mastercard Inc-A Offers Investors Better Value

Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $278.67 to a high of $286.65. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $288.32 on volume of 2.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Mastercard Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $347.25 and a 52-week low of $215.93 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $283.77 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

