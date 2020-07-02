After Yesterday's Decline of 1.49%, Taylor Morriso-A Offers Investors Better Value

Taylor Morriso-A (NYSE:TMHC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.98 to a high of $26.62. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $26.05 on volume of 893,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Taylor Morriso-A have traded between a low of $16.07 and a high of $27.96 and are now at $26.11, which is 62% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Taylor Morriso-A and will alert subscribers who have TMHC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.