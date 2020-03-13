After Yesterday's Decline of 1.48%, Epr Properties Offers Investors Better Value

Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.50 to a high of $34.17. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $28.63 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Epr Properties share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $80.75 and the current low of $26.50 and are currently at $27.87 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

