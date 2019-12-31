After Yesterday's Decline of 1.47%, Helmerich & Payn Offers Investors Better Value

Helmerich & Payn (NYSE:HP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.24 to a high of $44.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $44.78 on volume of 640,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Helmerich & Payn share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $64.80 and a 52-week low of $35.74 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $44.81 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% lower and 1.11% higher over the past week, respectively.

