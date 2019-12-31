After Yesterday's Decline of 1.47%, Helmerich & Payn Offers Investors Better Value

Helmerich & Payn (NYSE:HP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.24 to a high of $44.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $44.78 on volume of 640,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Helmerich & Payn have traded between a low of $35.74 and a high of $64.80 and are now at $44.81, which is 25% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

