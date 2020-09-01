After Yesterday's Decline of 1.46%, Ebay Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.06 to a high of $35.45. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $35.46 on volume of 3.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ebay Inc on October 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $38.28. Since that call, shares of Ebay Inc have fallen 7.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ebay Inc have traded between a low of $27.28 and a high of $38.87 and are now at $35.07, which is 29% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.