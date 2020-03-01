After Yesterday's Decline of 1.46%, Csx Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Csx Corp (NASDAQ:CSX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $71.63 to a high of $72.28. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $72.09 on volume of 749,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Csx Corp has traded in a range of $60.02 to $80.73 and is now at $71.88, 20% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% lower and 0.24% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Csx Corp and will alert subscribers who have CSX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.