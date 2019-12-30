After Yesterday's Decline of 1.45%, Trinity Industri Offers Investors Better Value

Trinity Industri (NYSE:TRN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.42 to a high of $22.66. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $22.78 on volume of 307,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Trinity Industri has traded in a range of $16.03 to $26.63 and is now at $22.83, 42% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Trinity Industri and will alert subscribers who have TRN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.