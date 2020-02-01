After Yesterday's Decline of 1.45%, Humana Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $365.99 to a high of $367.90. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $366.81 on volume of 217,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Humana Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $372.92 and a 52-week low of $225.65 and are now trading 61% above that low price at $363.49 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

