After Yesterday's Decline of 1.44%, Facebook Inc-A Offers Investors Better Value

Facebook Inc-A (NASDAQ:FB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $207.56 to a high of $210.85. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $209.34 on volume of 9.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Facebook Inc-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $159.28 and a high of $224.20 and are now at $210.36, 32% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.