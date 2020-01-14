After Yesterday's Decline of 1.43%, Dollar Tree Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $88.62 to a high of $90.12. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $89.12 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Dollar Tree Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $118.10 and a 52-week low of $81.02 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $89.58 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Dollar Tree Inc on October 30th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $111.74. Since that call, shares of Dollar Tree Inc have fallen 18.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.