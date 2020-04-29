After Yesterday's Decline of 1.42%, Colgate-Palmoliv Offers Investors Better Value

Colgate-Palmoliv (NYSE:CL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $70.09 to a high of $70.82. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $70.60 on volume of 305,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Colgate-Palmoliv and will alert subscribers who have CL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Colgate-Palmoliv share prices have been bracketed by a low of $58.49 and a high of $77.41 and are now at $69.83, 19% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.