After Yesterday's Decline of 1.42%, Colgate-Palmoliv Offers Investors Better Value

Colgate-Palmoliv (NYSE:CL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $70.09 to a high of $70.82. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $70.60 on volume of 305,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Colgate-Palmoliv has traded in a range of $58.49 to $77.41 and is now at $69.83, 19% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% lower and 0.44% lower over the past week, respectively.