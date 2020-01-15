After Yesterday's Decline of 1.42%, Citizens Financi Offers Investors Better Value

Citizens Financi (NYSE:CFG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $39.13 to a high of $39.55. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $39.35 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Citizens Financi has traded in a range of $31.30 to $40.92 and is now at $39.45, 26% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% higher and 0.66% higher over the past week, respectively.

