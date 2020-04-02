After Yesterday's Decline of 1.42%, Centene Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $60.50 to a high of $62.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $62.19 on volume of 3.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Centene Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $41.62 and a high of $69.25 and are now at $61.99, 49% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

