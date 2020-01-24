After Yesterday's Decline of 1.41%, Haemonetics Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $108.30 to a high of $109.28. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $109.59 on volume of 99,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Haemonetics Corp on October 24th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $120.46. Since that call, shares of Haemonetics Corp have fallen 8.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Haemonetics Corp have traded between a low of $80.23 and a high of $140.36 and are now at $108.51, which is 35% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.