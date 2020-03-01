After Yesterday's Decline of 1.41%, Dover Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $114.63 to a high of $115.69. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $114.98 on volume of 142,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Dover Corp has traded in a range of $69.09 to $116.71 and is now at $114.83, 66% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

