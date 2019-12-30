After Yesterday's Decline of 1.40%, Tempur Sealy Int Offers Investors Better Value

Tempur Sealy Int (NYSE:TPX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $86.61 to a high of $88.09. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $87.10 on volume of 66,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Tempur Sealy Int share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $92.33 and a 52-week low of $38.90 and are now trading 127% above that low price at $88.17 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

