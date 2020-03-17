After Yesterday's Decline of 1.39%, Tandem Diabetes Offers Investors Better Value

Tandem Diabetes (NASDAQ:TNDM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.95 to a high of $49.44. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $49.06 on volume of 599,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Tandem Diabetes share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $44.95 and a high of $91.65 and are now at $47.35. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tandem Diabetes and will alert subscribers who have TNDM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.