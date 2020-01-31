After Yesterday's Decline of 1.39%, Raytheon Co Offers Investors Better Value

Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $222.52 to a high of $225.70. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $223.10 on volume of 78,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Raytheon Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $164.70 and a high of $233.48 and are now at $222.95, 35% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

