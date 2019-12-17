After Yesterday's Decline of 1.37%, Cvs Health Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $72.83 to a high of $74.43. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $73.38 on volume of 3.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Cvs Health Corp has traded in a range of $51.77 to $77.03 and is now at $73.94, 43% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cvs Health Corp on July 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $58.83. Since that recommendation, shares of Cvs Health Corp have risen 26.5%. We continue to monitor CVS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.