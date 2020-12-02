After Yesterday's Decline of 1.37%, Brown & Brown Offers Investors Better Value

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $46.45 to a high of $47.23. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $46.54 on volume of 963,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Brown & Brown have traded between a low of $27.80 and a high of $47.70 and are now at $46.90, which is 69% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

