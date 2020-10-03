After Yesterday's Decline of 1.36%, Ford Motor Co Offers Investors Better Value

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.80 to a high of $6.29. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $6.40 on volume of 39.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Ford Motor Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $10.56 and the current low of $5.80 and are currently at $5.82 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

