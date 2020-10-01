After Yesterday's Decline of 1.36%, Eagle Materials Offers Investors Better Value

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $89.22 to a high of $90.79. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $90.31 on volume of 55,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Eagle Materials share prices have been bracketed by a low of $63.42 and a high of $96.45 and are now at $89.71, 41% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.41% higher and 0.34% lower over the past week, respectively.

