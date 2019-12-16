After Yesterday's Decline of 1.36%, Cardinal Health Offers Investors Better Value

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $52.63 to a high of $53.39. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $53.59 on volume of 151,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Cardinal Health has traded in a range of $41.03 to $56.88 and is now at $52.93, 29% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cardinal Health on October 16th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $49.26. Since that recommendation, shares of Cardinal Health have risen 8.9%. We continue to monitor CAH for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.