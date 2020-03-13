After Yesterday's Decline of 1.33%, Tech Data Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $129.49 to a high of $134.52. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $130.44 on volume of 317,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Tech Data Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $151.47 and a 52-week low of $80.20 and are now trading 61% above that low price at $129.49 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tech Data Corp and will alert subscribers who have TECD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.