After Yesterday's Decline of 13.28%, Copa Holdin-Cl A Offers Investors Better Value

Copa Holdin-Cl A (NYSE:CPA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $43.10 to a high of $45.90. Yesterday, the shares fell 13.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $48.92 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Copa Holdin-Cl A has traded in a range of $24.00 to $116.88 and is now at $43.50, 81% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 8.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.3%.

