After Yesterday's Decline of 1.32%, Merck & Co Offers Investors Better Value

Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $75.90 to a high of $77.12. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $76.22 on volume of 2.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Merck & Co have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $92.64 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% lower and 0.46% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Merck & Co and will alert subscribers who have MRK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.