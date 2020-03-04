After Yesterday's Decline of 1.31%, Shake Shack In-A Offers Investors Better Value

Shake Shack In-A (NYSE:SHAK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.60 to a high of $32.45. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $32.06 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Shake Shack In-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $105.84 and a 52-week low of $30.01 and are now trading 8% above that low price at $32.45 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.7%.

