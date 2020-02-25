After Yesterday's Decline of 1.29%, Boston Scientifc Offers Investors Better Value

Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $40.42 to a high of $41.32. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $41.28 on volume of 2.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Boston Scientifc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $34.34 and a high of $46.62 and are now at $40.50, 18% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

