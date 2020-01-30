After Yesterday's Decline of 1.28%, Amphenol Corp-A Offers Investors Better Value

Amphenol Corp-A (NYSE:APH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $102.34 to a high of $102.79. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $102.60 on volume of 276,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Amphenol Corp-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $110.24 and a 52-week low of $83.78 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $101.79 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

