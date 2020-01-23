After Yesterday's Decline of 1.28%, Alliance Data Offers Investors Better Value

Alliance Data (NYSE:ADS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $108.23 to a high of $111.19. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $111.68 on volume of 207,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Alliance Data has traded in a range of $99.20 to $182.95 and is now at $109.79, 11% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

