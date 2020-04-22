After Yesterday's Decline of 1.27%, Carnival Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.65 to a high of $12.18. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $11.76 on volume of 18.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Carnival Corp have traded between a low of $7.90 and a high of $56.04 and are now at $11.83, which is 50% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.7%.

