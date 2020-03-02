After Yesterday's Decline of 12.68%, On Semiconductor Offers Investors Better Value

On Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.99 to a high of $21.82. Yesterday, the shares fell 12.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $22.95 on volume of 15.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for On Semiconductor and will alert subscribers who have ON in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of On Semiconductor have traded between a low of $15.13 and a high of $25.92 and are now at $20.97, which is 39% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.