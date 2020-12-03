After Yesterday's Decline of 12.62%, Ibm Offers Investors Better Value

Ibm (NYSE:IBM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $104.50 to a high of $109.66. Yesterday, the shares fell 12.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $115.76 on volume of 5.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ibm on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $144.17. Since that call, shares of Ibm have fallen 18.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Ibmhas traded in a range of $104.50 to $158.75 and are now at $102.79. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% lower and 0.63% lower over the past week, respectively.