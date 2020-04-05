After Yesterday's Decline of 1.26%, Cigna Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $180.53 to a high of $184.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $185.36 on volume of 694,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Cigna Corp has traded in a range of $118.50 to $224.64 and is now at $184.10, 55% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cigna Corp on March 26th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $162.63. Since that recommendation, shares of Cigna Corp have risen 15.0%. We continue to monitor CI for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.