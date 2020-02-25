After Yesterday's Decline of 1.25%, Stryker Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $212.32 to a high of $216.27. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $217.56 on volume of 495,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Stryker Corp have traded between a low of $174.84 and a high of $226.30 and are now at $213.06, which is 22% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Stryker Corp and will alert subscribers who have SYK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.