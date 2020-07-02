After Yesterday's Decline of 1.23%, Trimble Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $43.49 to a high of $44.47. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $43.89 on volume of 145,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Trimble Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $35.00 and a high of $46.25 and are now at $44.07, 26% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Trimble Inc and will alert subscribers who have TRMB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.