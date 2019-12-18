After Yesterday's Decline of 1.23%, Kb Home Offers Investors Better Value

Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.66 to a high of $34.59. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $34.23 on volume of 361,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Kb Home share prices have been bracketed by a low of $18.24 and a high of $37.28 and are now at $33.66, 85% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

