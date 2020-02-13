After Yesterday's Decline of 1.22%, Ugi Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.28 to a high of $41.80. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $41.45 on volume of 288,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ugi Corp on October 16th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $47.97. Since that call, shares of Ugi Corp have fallen 12.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ugi Corp have traded between a low of $40.52 and a high of $56.49 and are now at $41.61, which is 3% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.