After Yesterday's Decline of 12.14%, Huntington Banc Offers Investors Better Value

Huntington Banc (NASDAQ:HBAN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.60 to a high of $10.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 12.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $10.87 on volume of 8.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Huntington Banchas traded in a range of $9.60 to $15.63 and are now at $9.77. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

