After Yesterday's Decline of 1.21%, Woodward Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $118.45 to a high of $119.62. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $121.29 on volume of 64,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Woodward Inc on September 26th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $110.41. Since that recommendation, shares of Woodward Inc have risen 8.6%. We continue to monitor WWD for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Woodward Inc has traded in a range of $68.40 to $124.78 and is now at $118.45, 73% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.