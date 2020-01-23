After Yesterday's Decline of 1.21%, Metlife Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $51.55 to a high of $51.78. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $51.69 on volume of 937,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Metlife Inc have traded between a low of $41.41 and a high of $52.76 and are now at $51.28, which is 24% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Metlife Inc on October 28th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $46.84. Since that recommendation, shares of Metlife Inc have risen 10.8%. We continue to monitor MET for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.