After Yesterday's Decline of 12.09%, Las Vegas Sands Offers Investors Better Value

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.35 to a high of $40.10. Yesterday, the shares fell 12.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $37.22 on volume of 6.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Las Vegas Sands share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $74.29 and a 52-week low of $35.92 and are now trading 6% above that low price at $37.90 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

