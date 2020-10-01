After Yesterday's Decline of 1.20%, Wesco Intl Offers Investors Better Value

Wesco Intl (NYSE:WCC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $57.83 to a high of $59.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $57.89 on volume of 177,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Wesco Intl share prices have been bracketed by a low of $42.03 and a high of $61.32 and are now at $58.48, 39% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

