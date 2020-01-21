After Yesterday's Decline of 1.20%, Dick'S Sporting Offers Investors Better Value

Dick'S Sporting (:DKS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $47.51 to a high of $48.46. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $47.88 on volume of 359,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dick'S Sporting on August 22nd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $35.22. Since that recommendation, shares of Dick'S Sporting have risen 36.9%. We continue to monitor DKS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Dick'S Sporting share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $49.77 and a 52-week low of $31.27 and are now trading 52% above that low price at $47.66 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.9%.