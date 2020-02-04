After Yesterday's Decline of 1.20%, Cdw Corp/De Offers Investors Better Value

Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $85.78 to a high of $88.24. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $88.01 on volume of 544,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cdw Corp/De. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cdw Corp/De in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Cdw Corp/De has traded in a range of $73.39 to $146.09 and is now at $87.81, 20% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% lower and 2.31% lower over the past week, respectively.