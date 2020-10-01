After Yesterday's Decline of 1.19%, Pra Health Scien Offers Investors Better Value

Pra Health Scien (NASDAQ:PRAH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $105.97 to a high of $107.56. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $107.09 on volume of 99,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Pra Health Scien share prices have been bracketed by a low of $85.00 and a high of $115.50 and are now at $106.43, 25% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

